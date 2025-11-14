K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE:
The degree of rot here is similar to that disclosed in the boardroom of the firm in the first act of Margin Call. In this case, there are no captive buyers to dump this ongoing human calamity onto — and it is not unique to one college. This is everywhere, everyone knows it,…
— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 13, 2025
Kids at university level require remediation because they didn't learn basic skills in high school, middle school, and elementary school. The UCSD study documenting drastic declines in student preparedness are an indictment of the entire K-12 educational system.
— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2025