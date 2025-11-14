DISPATCHES FROM THE ICE FLOE: Why Furious Progressives Probably Can’t Do Anything About Chuck Schumer.

But okay, progressive grassroots, let’s concede that Schumer, who turns 75 later this month, is the embodiment of old school Establishment Democrats. He’s usually a weak communicator; he’s got a nasal, hectoring voice and he does not look inspiring or vigorous with his slumped shoulders and glasses perched at the end of his nose. He’s led the Democrats in the Senate since 2016, and you can easily make a case that it’s time for some new blood.

One problem for Democrats is that just about everybody in their current Senate leadership is similarly old and uninspiring. The current whip is Dick Durbin of Illinois, who voted to reopen the government and turns 81 later this month. Conference vice chair Elizabeth Warren is 76 and in her third term. Fellow vice chair Mark Warner is 70 and he is in his third term. The Senate Democratic Outreach chair is . . . er, 84-year-old Bernie Sanders.

Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, secretary of the caucus, is the young one, at age 63.

So, who do you want to replace Schumer, progressives?

(One reason to doubt that Schumer will be knocked off his perch anytime soon is the lack of buzz around any other Democratic senator as an alternative.)

Keep in mind, a significant chunk of the Democratic Senate caucus is thinking of running for president in 2028. Almost all of them have no chance, but that’s not going to stop them. Some of them ran in 2020 and got nowhere, and they’re still not deterred. Apparently, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York are all thinking about it, believing that Democratic primary voters will say, “Oh, we made a terrible mistake last time. We should have nominated you now.”

