HILL AIDES SAY DEMS BIG SHUTDOWN LOSERS: Almost half, 48 percent, of all the responding congressional aides point to the Democratic party as the biggest loser in the 42-day shutdown that started on October 1, according to the latest CNCT Capitol Pulse survey. Democratic Senate aides represented 56 percent of those agreeing their party lost big-time.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.