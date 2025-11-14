November 14, 2025

HILL AIDES SAY DEMS BIG SHUTDOWN LOSERS: Almost half, 48 percent, of all the responding congressional aides point to the Democratic party as the biggest loser in the 42-day shutdown that started on October 1, according to the latest CNCT Capitol Pulse survey. Democratic Senate aides represented 56 percent of those agreeing their party lost big-time.

