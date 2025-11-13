TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Middle school teacher allegedly had sex with student — then stalked him when he dumped her. “A Colorado middle school teacher is accused of having sex with a troubled teenage student for more than a year — and then stalking him when he dumped her. Teresa Whalin, a 28-year-old health teacher in suburban Denver, allegedly admitted to cops that she’d been in a sexual relationship with the student — as well as exchanging nude photos and making fake phone numbers to anonymously call him, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Denver Post. . . . She is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, internet exploitation of a child and stalking, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.”