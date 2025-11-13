WHAT ABOUT MANDAMI’S JEWISH SUPPORTERS? Remember Hirsh Apfelbaum? Probably not. He changed his name to Grigori Zinoviev. Lenin appointed him to head the Soviet Comintern, but then years later, Stalin put him through a show trial and had him shot.

This was after Apfelbaum/Zinoviev had served the Soviet revolution loyally for decades. Richard Pollock, who knows from his own experiences, all about the lies, deceptions and hypocrisies of the radical Left, has a word of caution for his fellow Jews who are embracing today’s communists.