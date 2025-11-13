BETTER MAN: John Fetterman Doesn’t Bite As Katie Couric Prods Him To Condemn Charlie Kirk.

“I think some people might say Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric was extreme,” Couric claimed. “You know, I think that’s the conversation that happened. People condemned political violence, but they also felt a great deal of discomfort with his language, suggesting that these kinds of words lead to violence. I don’t know. I’m just kind of sharing my observations as I saw the conversations unfold.”

“Yeah, I agree. I mean, I think we agree that we probably didn’t agree with much of what he said. And I’m sure we both agree that you shouldn’t shoot people and you shouldn’t execute them in public,” Fetterman replied. “And I think two things must be true: that free speech—I’m an absolute free speech guy and you have the right to say these things. And you definitely also have the right not to get shot by sharing your views.”

Members of the media and others with large online followings misled their audiences on Kirk’s views on topics such as race and sexuality following his assassination.

The New York Times had to issue a correction on Sept. 11 for incorrectly attributing an antisemitic comment to Kirk in an article detailing his overall political views.

“An earlier version of this article described incorrectly an antisemitic statement that Charlie Kirk had made on an episode of his podcast,” the correction states. “He was quoting a statement from a post on social media and went on to critique it. It was not his own statement.”

Moreover, Fetterman said on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Nov. 3 that he refuses to demonize his opposition.

“I’m not gonna call you a fascist or a Nazi. I’m not gonna compare anyone to Hitler or anything,” he said at the time. “That’s wrong. And if you resort to that thing, you’ve lost the plot.”

Couric admitted on a Nov. 6 episode of her podcast that she no longer strives to be “impartial” when covering Trump, claiming the president’s conduct is “beyond the pale.”