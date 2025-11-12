LARRY GOLDBERG: The Economic Impact of Elon Musk on the US Economy. “Few understand that quite apart from making himself rich, Elon Musk is a job-creating, tax-paying, economy-boosting force. Through his companies – Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, The Boring Company, and Neuralink -Musk has funneled hundreds of billions into American pockets over the past five years (2021-2025). This isn’t abstract Wall Street stuff; it’s real money circulating in communities, from factory floors in Texas to engineering hubs in California. Let’s break it down with hard numbers, showing how Musk’s ventures pump lifeblood into the US economy.”

Related: