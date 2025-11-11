HIS EVIL TRANSCENDS TIME AND SPACE:
I can’t believe how Trump created and passed Obamacare. That bastard. https://t.co/InATeoMX93
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 11, 2025
HIS EVIL TRANSCENDS TIME AND SPACE:
I can’t believe how Trump created and passed Obamacare. That bastard. https://t.co/InATeoMX93
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 11, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.