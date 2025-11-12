November 12, 2025

WHY SCHUMER’S SHUTDOWN KILLS OBAMACARE: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calculated that shutting down the federal government was the key to preserving those Biden-era “temporary” tax subsidies that are scheduled to end December 31. Check out my report in this morning’s Washington Stand on why Schumer is getting the exact opposite result.

Posted at 6:53 am by Mark Tapscott