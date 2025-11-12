WHY SCHUMER’S SHUTDOWN KILLS OBAMACARE: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calculated that shutting down the federal government was the key to preserving those Biden-era “temporary” tax subsidies that are scheduled to end December 31. Check out my report in this morning’s Washington Stand on why Schumer is getting the exact opposite result.
