I’M SORRY TOO: Sorry, but 3I/ATLAS Isn’t an Alien Spacecraft.
Having had several of these interstellar visitors in just a few years suggests what we’re really finding out is we’ve gotten better at spotting them.
I’M SORRY TOO: Sorry, but 3I/ATLAS Isn’t an Alien Spacecraft.
Having had several of these interstellar visitors in just a few years suggests what we’re really finding out is we’ve gotten better at spotting them.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.