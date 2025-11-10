THE HOMELESS ARE WHY THOSE SPACES WERE ABANDONED IN THE FIRST PLACE:
"The New York subway system contains abandoned retail spaces tucked into stair landings…Mamdani would turn those empty spaces into homeless drop-in centres. You would no longer face a chance of being accosted by a mentally ill vagrant as you tried to get to work – in many… https://t.co/jJsr6GJ4U5
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) November 10, 2025
Related:
Mamdani is about to learn a very painful economic lesson about communism. https://t.co/ueB2AUUG7Y
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 10, 2025