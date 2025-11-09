COMMIES ARE ALWAYS LIKE THIS:
Zohar Mamdani…
11/4: Vote for me for free stuff.
11/5: Give me your money.
Typical Communist Swindler. pic.twitter.com/UqSjcW01iH
— C3 (@C_3C_3) November 5, 2025
