HMM: Clinical trial suggests opioids unnecessary after wisdom tooth surgery. To be honest, I barely took any pain meds after mine were out. But it was a straightforward extraction under a local anesthetic. I took a codeine pill when I got home, and another when I went to bed, and then it was Advil all the way. But Helen had dental surgery several weeks ago, and she couldn’t sleep without opiates at night.
