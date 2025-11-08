THE LEFT’S CULTURE OF IMPUNITY:

These incidents show the sense of license and righteous rage of many on campuses today. That is fed by a culture of orthodoxy and viewpoint intolerance that pervades higher education in the United States today. https://t.co/7BBPXuurxd

Related:

Notice in this the troon at the head of the mob.

"Is that a good answer, everybody?"

So transparently trying to whip up them up. This is what they've been doing to many of us for years. https://t.co/35vQSCXzRA

— Graham Linehan (@Glinner) November 8, 2025