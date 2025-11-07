OUCH.
Trump Derangement Syndrome will age you and make you uglier than you could ever know.
This is Stormy Daniels today. Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/T2UGFhEzHP
— Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 7, 2025
OUCH.
Trump Derangement Syndrome will age you and make you uglier than you could ever know.
This is Stormy Daniels today. Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/T2UGFhEzHP
— Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 7, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.