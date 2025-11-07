13TH CENTURY HUNGARY WAS A VIOLENT PLACE: Medieval duke’s remains recount his grisly murder. “Details surrounding the grisly killing of the 13th century Hungarian duke named Béla of Macsó have remained murky for centuries. The duke met his demise at the hand of enemies, but far less is known about what motivated his killers or how the attack really unfolded. Now, after years of reexamination and interdisciplinary analysis, an international team of researchers has a much clearer and reliable picture of Béla’s fatal encounter. Their findings published in the journal Forensic Science International: Genetics not only corroborate the dignitary’s skeletal remains–they show that the duke’s death was no crime of passion.”