COLBERT SAYS THE ROLE OF LATE NIGHT TV IS TO TELL YOU HOW TO THINK ABOUT THE NEWS: Following The Late Show’s Cancellation Drama, Stephen Colbert Weighs In On Why Late-Night Talk Shows Should Continue To Exist. “Well, we are like your friend who at the end of the day paid attention to what happened today more than you did. And then we curate that back to you at the end of the day. But it’s really more about how we feel about—or I, as the person who is the vehicle for that—how we felt about today.”

🚨 NEW: Stephen Colbert Says the Role of Late Night TV is to Tell You How to Think About the News “We're like your friend who … paid attention to the news more than you did … and then we curate that back to you at the end of the day. But it's really more about how we feel… pic.twitter.com/w2PNiOL7Gz — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 7, 2025

We’ve come a long way from when Johnny Carson told 60 Minutes’ Mike Wallace the exact opposite in 1979:

Incidentally, the GQ scribe interviewing Colbert seems to have quite a different approach to his subject than Sydney Sweeney’s interlocutor, who was desperate to finally be the one who got Sweeney to cancel herself: Sydney Sweeney Is Repeatedly Badgered by a Woke Ugly Karen “Journalist” To Apologize for Being White and Pretty, and Keeps On Not Apologizing.

The woke left media is still demanding Sydney Sweeney apologize for her “great genes/jeans” ad. They are still after her to admit it was a Race Crime to make so many neurotic, hysterical, internet-addicted Karens upset by making a dumb pun Brooke Shields made in her jeans ads in 1980. This gross, manipulative cow interviewing her even demanded she apologize for being “white” and speaking, she claims, of “genetic superiority.” Sweeney — get this — refused to apologize.

This was the same leather helmet-era playbook the DNC-MSM tried on Taylor Swift a decade ago and similarly crashed and burned, but hey, keep flucking that chicken, I guess.