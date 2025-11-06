SYDNEY SWEENEY REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE ABOUT AMERICAN EAGLE JEANS COMMERCIAL: “The Ad Spoke For Itself.”

Katherine Stoeffel [of GQ] first asked Sydney Sweeney if she was surprised by the reaction and backlash that the ad was met with. The talented actress was very quick to admit that she couldn’t believe how big it had gotten, and that in her mind, she was just doing a clothing commercial:

“I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

The GQ features director then followed that up by asking how it felt to see that the President of the United States was weighing in on the matter (Trump called the ad “fantastic”). Stoeffel said that she would have probably been grateful to have high-profile people like the POTUS having her back, which kind of felt like a set up to get Sweeney to say the same thing.

But Sydney kept things cool and said she was busy filming a TV show when everything was really getting out of hand:

“It was surreal… it’s not that I didn’t have that feeling, but I wasn’t thinking of it like that. Or like, of any of it. I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming (Euphoria) every day.”

Finally, the interviewer from GQ stopped beating around the bush and opened the floor for the actress to say anything that was on her mind about the ad and the backlash. But what she was really doing was ever so graciously giving Sydney a chance to apologize for her involvement in the jeans/genes ad.

Sydney Sweeney didn’t take the bait, and refused to apologize: