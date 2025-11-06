THIS REACTION SEEMS RIGHT. Dems won elections in states Trump lost. GOP could have done better, should have done better, but the legacy media are trying to turn this into some kind of momentum event. What the GOP needs to focus on is what it can do better, which is mostly on-the-ground turnout operations.

I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts: 1) Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is "lower propensity" and… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2025

Related: Liberal Analyst Warns Dems: So What? Big Deal. “Does that mean that Democrats discovered the key to the Resistance, as they and their allies in the Protection Racket Media gloated last night? Liberal analyst and pundit Ruy Teixeira threw a gallon of cold water on that notion today at the Free Press. Democrats had already demonstrated an ability to win in low-turnout elections, Teixeira writes, and none of these wins speak to actual momentum in higher-turnout elections — such as midterms, and in purple and red turf.” Yes, winning low-turnout elections in blue states is good for morale, and demoralizing to some Republicans — especially when the press amplifies the Democrats’ spin, as always — but it’s not really much of a flex.