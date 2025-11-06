DICKENS AND THE 2025 VOTING: Speaking of the outcome of Tuesday’s voting, Family Research Council (FRC) Chairman Tony Perkins recalls Scrooge’s haunted question to the last spirit:

“In ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Ebenezer Scrooge meets the final spirit — the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come — and is terrified by the vision of his own lonely death. Realizing the horror of what he’s seeing, he pleads with the Spirit for hope as he asks the question that pierces through time:

“’Are these the shadows of things that Will be, or are they shadows of things that May be only?’

“That is one of the most profound moments in Dickens’s story, and it captures the central moral truth — that the future is not fixed. Repentance and moral renewal can alter destiny. Tuesday’s election results may be shadows of things to come, but they don’t have to be.”

Put otherwise, there is nothing inevitable about a Democrat sweep in 2026 unless Americans who know better, allow it to be. Reminds me of Charles Krauthammer’s fine lecture a decade ago entitled “Decline is a Choice.”