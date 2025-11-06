WHY BE SURPRISED BY DEMS TDS TANTRUM? The always brutally frank guys at Issues & Insights (I&I) contend nobody should be surprised that blue majorities in NYC, New Jersey and Virginia turned out en masse to protest Trump:

“In New Jersey and Virginia, the Republican candidates did worse than Donald Trump just one year ago. And in Virginia, Democrats picked up at least 10 seats in the state legislature.

“New York elected its most radical mayor in its history. Californians voted by an almost 3-to-1 margin to redraw the state’s districts to squeeze out five more seats for Democrats. All of these elections had one thing in common – they were akin to a primal scream about President Donald Trump.”

That said, what the 2025 election results do make clear, according to I&I, is that Republicans better get their voter turnout act together in time for the 2026 mid-term election because if they don’t, the last two years of Trump’s second term will be an unending parade of investigations, impeachments, trials and repeals.

To which I would add: Repealing the Senate filibuster now in order to re-open the government and complete enactment of the Trump agenda, but then failing to keep Congress in GOP hands will guarantee that agenda’s quick execution by the new Democratic majority in 2027.