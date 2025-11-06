THEY’VE BEEN TRYING TO CREATE A STRAW RIGHT FOR THE LAST 100 YEARS, AT LEAST: Charlie Kirk wasn’t who they said he was. Nick Fuentes isn’t either. Why the Left wants to pick their own villain.
This is just another lame try.
