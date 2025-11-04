YEP. AND I HAVE SOME FLORIDA REALTOR FRIENDS WHO WILL DO PRETTY WELL OUT OF IT TOO.
New York City has fallen, and @uhaul is about to make a bunch of money.
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 5, 2025
YEP. AND I HAVE SOME FLORIDA REALTOR FRIENDS WHO WILL DO PRETTY WELL OUT OF IT TOO.
New York City has fallen, and @uhaul is about to make a bunch of money.
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 5, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.