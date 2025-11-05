NOT TOO MUCH FOR ME: Trump Was Right Again: Too Much Winning. “Is it possible that “too much winning” is not just a rallying cry but, in practice, a bad thing? Any Psychology 101 course will teach you that change is the chief cause of stress, and Trump 2.0 has one indisputable characteristic – unrelenting, unyielding, unprecedented change. Starting on Jan. 20, when the president signed 26 executive orders in less than half a day, it has been nonstop experimentation and overhaul.”

Trump’s hit the government like a wrecking ball. And that’s a good thing; in fact, I called for him to move fast and break things. But yeah, I get that it scares and disorients some people. I just think that on net, that’s probably for the best.