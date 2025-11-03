DON SURBER: Taking on foreign cash to Democrats. “This is globalism pushing bad policy in an effort to take down the United States in the name of saving the world. Bear in mind that none of the climate change rules apply to India or Red China, which just happen to be the most populous nations in the world.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.