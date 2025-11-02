“NO, I HAVEN’T.” “PERFECT!” Have You Seen the Latest Advances in Camouflage?
I’m reminded of the scene, years ago, where a base commander roped off an empty section of runway during an air show and put up a sign that said “B-2 Stealth Bomber.”
