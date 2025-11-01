AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Can You Spot The Differences Between These Grokipedia And Wikipedia Articles? Including:

Wikipedia: Disney continued the Star Wars saga in 2015 with the launch of a new sequel trilogy. Grokipedia: The final chapter of the Star Wars saga was released in 1983.

I’d go with 1980 myself. As James Lileks once wrote:

I went to [Return of the Jedi] alone in the afternoon, and desperately tried to convince myself that I liked it. But I didn’t. Carrie Fisher looked about as a radiant as a brown dwarf; Billy Dee Williams continued to confuse grinning with acting; Mark Hamill looked as though Luke had spent the last few years on Skid Row, Boba Fett was killed off for no good reason, the creatures looked like Muppets (there was a blue three-fingered elephant that looked like a plush toy) and the plot was THE SAME AS THE FIRST MOVIE. Blow up the damn Golf-Ball-O’Doom. Except this time we had Luke and Vader fighting as in the second movie, while the Emperor cackles and uses the words “join” “dark” “side” “inevitable” and “die” in every possible combination. And there were Ewoks. I’d read that Lucas intended for the forest moon to be populated with Wookies, but they settled on Ewoks, the very name an inversion of Wookie. God, I hated the Ewoks. I was ready to join the Empire if it meant I could kill Ewoks.

Of course, none of us knew that there would be infinitely worse horrors to come for the franchise.