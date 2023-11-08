THAT’S A SHAME: Disney Executives Reportedly “Butthurt” Over South Park: Joining The Panderverse Special.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse released on Paramount+ at the end of October and took a number of shots at The Walt Disney Company and heavily lampooned Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The episode also turned Kennedy into a meme mocking her vision as a producer by repeating the same tired and failed formula. Specifically, Eric Cartman as Kathleen Kennedy informs the Disney board how to make their movies, “Put a chick in it. Make her lame and gay.”

Following the release of the episode, Midnight’s Edge reported on rumors they heard about what the reactions at Disney were like.

The channel’s founder Andre Einherjar states, “What we have heard is that the powers in Disney and Lucasfilm like everyone else knew the episode was coming and they knew it was going to have a go at them, but they didn’t know in advance in exactly which way.”

“And what they saw, allegedly went beyond anything they ever imagined than even their worst of nightmares,” he continued.

Next, Einherjar shared, “The behind-the-scenes response then at Disney was a mix of shock, embarrassment, feelings of betrayal, and overall butthurt.”

“There apparently were some lines of communication between Disney and Paramount over the course of the weekend, but from what I gather very little constructive came out of it. As apparently many in Disney’s end were a tad emotional Especially the True Believers of the woke cause as South Park just gave it a black eye,” he continued.