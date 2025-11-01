JONATHAN TURLEY: ‘We’re coming after you’ — how the left found peace through hate. “The key to hate is to decouple it entirely from reason and reality. Only then can you hate completely without restraint or regret. It seems that the left has learned how to hate. Hateful speech is in vogue as Democratic leaders ramp up violent rhetoric and political violence rises. The key is to get voters to hate your opponent so much that they forget how much they dislike you. The irony is crushing. For years, liberals have sought to criminalize hate speech while expanding the range of viewpoints considered to fall within this category. Democratic leaders, from senators to former presidential candidates, have falsely claimed that hate speech is not protected under the First Amendment.”