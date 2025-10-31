IT’S COME TO THIS: Spain ‘regrets pain and injustice’ caused by colonization of Mexico.

Spain’s foreign minister has expressed “regret” over the “pain and suffering” caused by its colonisation of Mexico.

Jose Manuel Albares made the comments on Friday at the opening of the exhibition of Indigenous Mexican art in Madrid, just days after Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexican president, renewed calls for a Spanish apology.

Mr Albares said relations between Spain and Mexico were “a very human story, and like every human story, full of light and shadow.

“There has also been pain – pain and injustice toward Indigenous peoples, to whom this exhibition is dedicated,” he added.

“There was injustice – it is only fair to recognise it today, and fair to regret it. Because that is also part of our shared history, and we cannot deny or forget it.”