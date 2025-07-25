HOLY CHOOSING THE WRONG SIDE, BATMAN! Trailer: Warner Brothers reveals Aztec Batman, where evil white Europeans come to destroy the peaceful natives.

In it’s continued quest to viciously deconstruct and murder every comic book IP in their possession, Warner Brothers is bringing you a new spin on your favorite caped crusader, and it looks so bad we have to share it with you so you can laugh at it too. * * * * * * * *

A new legend rises. AZTEC BATMAN: CLASH OF THE EMPIRES is coming to Digital 9/19. pic.twitter.com/YXn8VTzIng — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) July 25, 2025

So the Aztecs are the good guys, and the European explorers are the evil bloodthirsty villains? Wow, we’ve never seen that one before. As a refresher, here’s what the Aztecs were actually like:

Read the whole thing.

In 1998, DC Comics published “The Berlin Batman:”

In Berlin, Germany in the year 1938, wealthy socialite Baruch Wane learns from his friend Komissar Garten that the police have confiscated the library, works, and notes of Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises, due to his stance against the Nazi Party policy of Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich. Unbeknownst to Garten, Baruch is actually the mysterious Batman who has been terrorizing the wealthy members of the Nazi Party. Years ago, when Baruch was still a child, he watched his Jewish parents get beaten to death by an anti-semitic mob. From that point on, Baruch swore that he would avenge their deaths and spend the rest of his life on a war against all criminals and injustice. As he grew up, he developed his mind and his body, and upon inheriting his parents wealth and estate, he became inspired by a bat which flew into his home and decided to use this symbol as a means to frighten criminals. The following night of his visit with Garten, Baruch suits up and heads down to the trainyard in order to steal back Mises’s works. He tries to stop the train, but when Garten’s men surround him, he instead blows up the train so that way Mises’s works and ideals do not fall into the wrong hands.

I suppose it’s only a matter of time before that Batman’s role in that story gets swapped out to aiding the bad guys as well. (And it’s hard DC would allow a von Mises-supporting Batman in 2025 as well.) When George Lucas wanted to make a film in which the Vietcong were the good guys, at least he was smart enough to bury that idea deep into its subtext and build an entirely fantasy universe on top of it to hide his motives. When does Batman go off and fight for the 1619 Project?