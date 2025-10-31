ALEX BERENSON: Why a seven-story glass building in North Miami forced the government to shut down. “It seems possible the center, which is 336,000 square feet over seven floors, cost as much as a half-billion dollars — well over $1,000 per square foot, as much as or more than a high-end Manhattan skyscraper. This is nuts. The building is a bunch of office and surgery suites. It closes at 5 p.m. and isn’t open on weekends. It may need some backup power so the lights won’t go out in the middle of a facelift, but it does not require a hospital’s infrastructure. . . . It’s all fun and games, especially for hospital executives, except that American healthcare is now so expensive that it can only survive with massive government subsidies, as I wrote last month. Bloated does not begin to describe the system.”