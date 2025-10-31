PRINCETON PRESIDENT MISUNDERSTANDS FIRE DATA—AND CAMPUS FREE SPEECH: “In his new book Terms of Respect: How Colleges Get Free Speech Right, Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber reports on FIRE’s data on free speech and First Amendment norms on campus while making no effort to understand it and misusing the data of others.”
