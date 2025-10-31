DEARBORN, EH? FBI stops ‘potential terrorist attack,’ arrests multiple suspects in Michigan, Kash Patel says. “According to Patel, the suspects were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit office said agents in Michigan were in Dearborn and Inkster conducting law enforcement activities on Friday morning.”
