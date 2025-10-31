October 31, 2025

PREDICTION IS OKAY BUT WHAT ABOUT TREATMENT? This Hidden Brain Pulse Could Predict Dementia. My mother, who is beginning to experience dementia, listened to her neurologist telling her diagnostic results and said “well, now that you have a diagnosis, is there anything you can do to fix me?” To which the neurologist replied, with slight embarrassment, “uh, no, not really.”

Posted at 7:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds