AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: Gayle King expected to depart CBS News in bombshell move amid Bari Weiss takeover.

Gayle King is expected to be the next major departure from CBS News, as the anchor is set to leave the network’s morning show as major changes under Bari Weiss continue.

The 70-year-old, who has hosted CBS Mornings under various titles since 2012, will leave the show next year, with her contract set to end in May, Variety reports.

King may not be purged from the network entirely, as they may give her a new contract to produce specials for the network, similar to what happened to ex-CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell.

‘There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future,’ the network told the magazine in a statement.

CBS Mornings is currently a distant third place among the major networks, having averaged just 1.8million viewers in the week ending October 20.

In that same period, Good Morning America led the way with 2.71million viewers on ABC, while The Today Show trailed close behind at 2.69million.