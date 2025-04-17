YES, I ALWAYS FEEL LIKE CHUCK YEAGER WHEN SITTING IN THE BACK OF A 737: Gayle King insists she was like Alan Shepard on her space ‘joyride.’

It’s becoming clear that long-popular “CBS Mornings” co-anchor Gayle King and her famous friends Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez have landed at the center of one of the most spectacular public backlashes against celebrity cluelessness and rich-people hubris in a long time.

The cluelessness, hubris and “audacious” display of power by “the billionaire class” came as these three wealthy celebrities made a big show about going on a “historic,” 11-minute, space-tourism ride Monday morning to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere — aboard a commercial Blue Origin space rocket owned by Sanchez’s billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos.

On Tuesday, King continued to show cluelessness as she tried to defend herself and her friends from growing online ridicule and condemnation. One way she did so was by likening their trip to the truly historic 1961 flight taken by “Right Stuff” astronaut Alan Shepard. As a member of NASA’s original Mercury 7 astronauts in the early days of the Space Race, Shepard became the first American and second human in space.