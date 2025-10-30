WHATEVER YOU DO, DO NOT SHARE THIS POST WITH LEFTIES: Romina Boccia and Tyler Thurman of the Cato Institute make an excellent point about one of the inherent flaws of a centralized welfare system:

“The fact that a program that provides food assistance to millions of Americans can be brought to the edge of a cliff because of partisan gridlock illustrates the perils of allowing the welfare apparatus to become increasingly centralized in Washington. Devolving welfare programs like SNAP to the states would align spending authority with accountability and insulate food aid from federal dysfunction,” they write.

Read the whole column because that’s just one of multiple interesting observations.