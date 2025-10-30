IT’S COME TO THIS:

Two more days until the Democrat Party starts starving little children because they want to give illegals free healthcare.

Related:

Well, congratulations then. EBT feeds Doritos to fat people AND funds private jets also. Billions of dollars are funneled to Walmart, junk food companies, and Coca Cola through food stamps. You’re getting ripped off by the poor and the rich at the same time. What a great program! https://t.co/kXdlycGODV

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 30, 2025