OUR RECEPTIONIST, THE BEAUTIFUL JENNIFER MARLOWE, IS A RESULT OF THE MOST CUNNINGLY SUCCESSFUL SEX-CHANGE OPERATION IN MEDICAL HISTORY: Don Lemon: Megyn Kelly Looks Trans.

I’m starting to think Don Lemon doesn’t like women. I know that’s shocking but hear me out. Lemon hosted a podcast on his You Tube channel featuring two guys who I think work for him, John Cotter and Chris Miglioranzi. They call it the Clip Famers Podcast and I guess the idea is that Lemon is reacting to things online with a couple of guys who are 30+ years younger than he is. Most of the 30-minute show was just the two young guys mocking right-wing people in various ways and Lemon chiming in and agreeing with them. Lemon’s YouTube channel has just under a million subscribers and after three days this podcast has nearly 13k views. In any case, at the end of this clip one of the guys is trying on Lemon’s glasses (it’s riveting content) and he makes a joke saying “I’m Don Lemon, hey Megyn Kelly.” Lemon laughs and asks him where that is coming from. The the other guy says he has a real question. “Is Megyn Kelly chopped?” Chopped is slang for unattractive. That leads to this exchange:

Don Lemon says that Megyn Kelly is “not hot and looks trans..” Are liberals using “trans” as an insult now..!? lmaoo pic.twitter.com/YfZC539Ltw — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 28, 2025

Why, it’s as if, “Don’s been quite the voice on the trans movement. Speaking of Don on trans topics, let’s not forget when Don blamed the biological female for ending up in a boxing ring with Imane Khelif, who was mad at having to take a mandatory genetic sex test. You might also remember during Don’s CNN career when he determined that Nikki Haley was ‘not in her prime.’ One could argue that Don has a problem with women. Anyone arguing he doesn’t?”

It doesn’t help matters that Sirius-XM just announced that Kelly recently was given a multi-year deal to lead her own channel on SiriusXM. In contrast, Lemon crashed and burned when Elon Musk offered him the same sort of podcast setup that Tucker Carlson (for better and more recently for worse) ran with after being fired by Fox News. Flashback: Don Lemon demanded Tesla Cybertruck, $5M advance, equity in X before Elon Musk canned him: sources.

