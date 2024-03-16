MEGYN KELLY: Don Lemon “Behaved Like An A**hole Who Was Not Grateful To Elon Musk For Resurrecting His Career.”

I will give it to Bill O’Reilly. I saw a clip with him this morning saying, don’t interview your boss. That is the lesson that came out of this hot mess of exchange between Don and Elon… Don Lemon behaved like an a**hole who was not grateful to Elon Musk for resurrecting his career. And O’Reilly’s, right. It’s very hard for Don Lemon to both be a good journalist and be a good employee. The man’s paying your salary so you do owe him a level of respect and discretion. And at the same time you want to show us in your first interview back how hard hitting you are and those two goals are not aligned. So I don’t blame Elon for being mad at the way he was treated…Even though of course, Don Lemon through spokesperson who is the same woman Jeff Zucker was having an affair with, Allison Gollust, is threatening to sue. All our old favorites are involved in this one, fellas!

Show some gratitude! Ask him about how amazing X is doing and how it’s thriving notwithstanding all the doomsday predictions, and whatever happened to loser Threads over on Facebook. Elon was having a moment but not in Don’s life and in his world, even though he just got this great opportunity. Oh my god…”You’re dangerous, you foment racism, you’re a druggie who’s running all these big companies, and I want to see your prescription.” And he doesn’t understand why Elon is like, “It’s over!”