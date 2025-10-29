NONE OF WHICH IS ACTUALLY THEIR JOB: CDC’s ability to prevent injuries like drowning, traumatic brain injury and falls is severely compromised by Trump cuts.
Flashback: CDC, You Had One Job.
NONE OF WHICH IS ACTUALLY THEIR JOB: CDC’s ability to prevent injuries like drowning, traumatic brain injury and falls is severely compromised by Trump cuts.
Flashback: CDC, You Had One Job.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.