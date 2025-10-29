TOMORROW AT UTAH VALLEY U., SITE OF CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION: Greg Lukianoff, my friend, boss at FIRE, and occasional Instapunditeer, speaks on the topic of “Free Speech: An Antidote to Violence.” I’m proud that Greg and FIRE are part of this event, honoring Charlie Kirk’s legacy of engaging friend and opponent alike.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.