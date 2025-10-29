SHE DON’T FEEL NO WAYS TIRED: Nancy Pelosi Chews Up Six Minutes Claiming Democrats Didn’t Move America ‘Too Far To The Left.’

“[T]here are certain people in the country who don’t want to see … women, LGBTQ people, people of color, immigrants taking their place in anything,” she said. “And that’s just the way it is. That’s their problem. That’s not America’s problem. America is this great country with this beautiful diversity.” Pelosi also ranted about her Catholic views to claim she valued all different types of people — before appearing to attack Republicans while seeming to use a southern accent. “You’re people of faith? You go to church on Sunday and pray in church on Sunday and prey on people the rest of the week. What is this? What is this?” she asked, laughing.

“Pelosi chuckles, but not even the moderator or Harvard student crowd seems to find it funny:”

🚨NEW: Nancy Pelosi appears to use southern accent while attacking Republicans' Christianity🚨 "You're people of faith!? You go to church on Sunday and pray in church on Sunday and prey on people the rest of the week!? What is this!?" *Pelosi chuckles, but not even the… pic.twitter.com/Lal4wK2nYe — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 29, 2025

There’s no doubt that Pelosi already has the support of Zohran Mamdani, Hilaria Baldwin, Jasmine Crockett, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton, but seems little interested in growing the party’s base much beyond the code-switching far left: