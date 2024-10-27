OLD AND BUSTED: Kamala Harris Mocks Audience Members for Proclaiming ‘Jesus Is Lord,’ Says ‘You’re at the Wrong Rally.’

The New Hotness?

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at a black Philadelphia church pic.twitter.com/HFFKNnL5Tt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2024

Kamala, born in Oakland and raised in Montreal is dusting off Hillary’s circa 2007 “don’t feel no ways tired” faux-southern drawl to pander. Flashback to a classic Hot Air “Vent” clip from back then featuring Bryan Preston and Michelle Malkin: