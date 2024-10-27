October 27, 2024

OLD AND BUSTED: Kamala Harris Mocks Audience Members for Proclaiming ‘Jesus Is Lord,’ Says ‘You’re at the Wrong Rally.’

The New Hotness?

Kamala, born in Oakland and raised in Montreal is dusting off Hillary’s circa 2007 “don’t feel no ways tired” faux-southern drawl to pander. Flashback to a classic Hot Air “Vent” clip from back then featuring Bryan Preston and Michelle Malkin:

Posted at 12:14 pm by Ed Driscoll