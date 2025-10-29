THEY’LL FIND A NEW SCAM: Don Surber: Bill Gates throws in the towel on climate change. “Gates is not a genius. He is stating the obvious. He also called for diverting climate change money to other liberal causes. He does this one step ahead of the law of con men eventually being caught. Climate change alarmism is dying because none of Al Gore’s over-the-top predictions came true. Polar bears are thriving. It still snows. People aren’t starving.”

You know why there isn’t a climate change movement in China? Because China already has a communist government.

UPDATE: Is the Climate Grift Collapsing?

