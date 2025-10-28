IF YOU HAVEN’T DONE SO YET, check out AI-based Wikipedia alternative, Grokipedia. Honestly, it’s more like a technological successor than a mere alternative.
Wikipedia is a key battleground in the Information War
Grokipedia is an important project and the early results are promising https://t.co/tQxFdmzyOn
— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) October 28, 2025
WHY GROKIPEDIA IS MAKING THE MEDIA MELTDOWN – AND WHY THAT’S A GOOD THING
The legacy media is melting down over a digital encyclopedia. Not a government scandal. Not a war. A website. It’s called Grokipedia, Elon's AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia, and it has already done… https://t.co/tHm6wedXBy pic.twitter.com/BRU2xrKyAR
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2025
Grokipedia enrages Wikipedia editors.
Because Grokipedia does not need authors, and certainly does not need editors. They are out of a job, realizing their high priesthood of truth control is forever gone. They are replaced as of yesterday.
It does not even really need… pic.twitter.com/wzaLMgHhZG
— Grummz (@Grummz) October 28, 2025
You really need to try Grokipedia today.
Look up something, anything. 5 or 6 topics in and the light bulb goes off.
There is no comparison, even at this early stage. Wikipedia looks vastly inferior.
— Grummz (@Grummz) October 28, 2025
Wikipedia: "conspiracy theorists claim COVID-19 leaked from a lab"
Grokipedia: "experts are split, here are the sources for the house report on the lab leak and the scientific sentiment studies"
Wow! I'm genuinely incredibly impressed.
I will literally never use Wikipedia… https://t.co/whZrKozI25 pic.twitter.com/xD2tm4c0nK
— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) October 28, 2025
Wikipedia: "conservatives say the twitter files show what they call 'liberal bias'"
Grokipedia: "here's what the twitter files found, specifically, the mechanism for algorithmic demotion, how it was applied, and you can click to read them it detail"
The spin in wikipedia is… https://t.co/ki6GQZPZxr pic.twitter.com/QjeJkYSyHP
— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) October 28, 2025
Larry Sanger, ex-founder of Wikipedia, issues a warning to Wikipedia right after Elon Musk launches Grokipedia:
"In light of Grokipedia’s powerful launch, you’d better get your house in order, or risk going the way of the Sears catalog.
Are you listening yet?" pic.twitter.com/0dnYajODc8
— SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) October 28, 2025