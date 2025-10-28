JOHN LUCAS: Insubordinate Generals and Senior Officers Publicly Attack the Secretary of War: Anonymous but public criticisms topped by massive hypocrisy. “Trump derangement syndrome and its variant, Hegseth derangement syndrome (HDS), continue to infect an undetermined number of victims in the military. Like the original affliction, this new strain of is a debilitating malady that deprives the aggrieved victim of the ability to think and act rationally.”