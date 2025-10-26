ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Rot Inside Higher Education Is Too Deep to Self-Correct.

In virtually every college and university in America, there reigns today an ideological monoculture skewed to the left. At Central Connecticut State University [CCSU], where I have taught history for the last 35 years, there are just five or six self-proclaimed conservatives on a faculty of nearly 500. Moreover, many faculty abuse their power over students by reserving class time otherwise spent on the subject they are contractually required to teach by articulating and imposing a left-wing orthodoxy on students who have neither the autonomy nor the intellectual wherewithal to challenge. Over the years, but more so since the death of George Floyd and the riots and destruction it triggered, CCSU students have told me in confidence and in whispered tones how much they resent their professors selfishly shoving their politics down their throats such as issues of illegal immigration, President Trump, non-existent Israeli genocide in Gaza, “systemic racism,” and so on.

A sociology professor at CCSU even informed her students that “listening to country music means you have a white hood [like those worn by the Ku Klux Klan] hanging in your closet.”

All of this is a perversion of why universities exist: to provide students with the knowledge, drawn from exposure to a wide range of opinions on multiple subjects, they will need to prosper vocationally and in every other aspect of their lives. But while CCSU and nearly every other university in America loudly proclaim their commitment to diversity based on race, gender, and class, intellectual diversity, which is the only kind that truly matters in higher education, is virtually absent.