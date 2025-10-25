OF COURSE IT MEANT NOTHING. THEY DIDN’T EVEN HAVE GIANT PAPIER MACHE PUPPETS! Reflections on the No Kings Protest from Behind the Lines. The recent No Kings protests which occurred this past weekend were the same (if not smaller) and accomplished about as much as the ones held this past June, which is to say, not much at all.

I mena, deranged leftists protesting things that never existed used to have pride and craftsmanship. Nowadays they don’t even try. (Sighs.) We live in sadly diminished times.